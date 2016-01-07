Dealers expect Fed to maintain portfolio to 2017: survey

U. S. Federal Reserve staffers watch from the back of the room as Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Last month’s Federal Reserve policy decision convinced U.S. primary dealers that the central bank will not start shrinking its $4.5 trillion balance sheet until next year, according to a New York Fed survey published on Thursday.

The regular survey, done last month before and after the Fed’s Dec. 16 decision to raise interest rates from near zero, found that primary dealers expected it to wait a median of 13 to 15 months before trimming its portfolio of mortgage and Treasury bonds.

Before the policy decision, the dealers had expected the Fed to wait 12 months before it stopped reinvesting proceeds from maturing assets, according to the median of the survey, which is meant to help inform Fed policymakers.

The Fed said on Dec. 16 it would keep topping up the balance sheet until the rate-hike process is “well underway.”

The 22 primary dealers, or those that do direct trading with the Fed, continue to see a slower path of rate hikes this year than the U.S. central bank itself expects will be appropriate.

The survey showed economists forecasting the short-term borrowing rate at between 1 and 1.25 percent by the end of 2016, versus Fed officials’ expectation of a quarter of a percentage point higher.

The dealer view - that the Fed will only raise rates three times this year - was unchanged even after the Fed meeting, according to an update of the survey also published Thursday.