U.S. bank watchdogs to adopt liquidity, margin rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. regulators will next week vote to adopt two major rules to reduce risks to banks, the Federal Reserve said, including a plan for them to hold enough easy-to-sell assets to survive a future financial crisis.

The regulators will also draw up rules for money that buyers and sellers need to set aside - known as margin - when trading swaps without the intervention of a clearing house, which acts like a middleman to make the deals safer.

The Fed said its board would meet on Sept. 3 to adopt a final rule on the liquidity coverage ratio, which tells banks to hold enough liquid assets to meet their cash needs for 30 days, and which it first proposed in October, together with two other bank agencies.

The ratio is a key plank of the Basel III capital rules agreed globally to make banks safer after the 2007-09 credit crisis, when governments across the world were forced to prop up the industry with billions worth of taxpayer dollars.

The new proposed rules on margin for uncleared swaps are likely to take into account guidelines from the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision from October last year, and to supersede a 2011 U.S. proposal.

Swaps, unlisted and poorly regulated derivatives which mushroomed in the pre-crisis boom, now largely have to be routed through clearing houses, which take on the risk that trading partners cannot deliver on their promises.

That extra safety comes at a higher cost in the form of higher margin. But some of the swaps are so complex that they remain uncleared, and the new rules will state how much margin counterparties have to put up for such deals.

The industry keeps a close watch on margin, a cost that can determine how popular such products are among clients, which use swaps to hedge against risk, and to speculate.