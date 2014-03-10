FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed should stick to current tapering pace: Fed's Plosser
March 10, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

Fed should stick to current tapering pace: Fed's Plosser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The United States Federal Reserve needs to indicate that it will stick to the current plans for winding down its bond-buying programme, a top Fed official said on Monday in Paris.

“It’s important that we send a signal that we are pretty committed to this current pace,” Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser told journalists .

“The threshold is pretty high going forward before the (Federal Open Market) Committee would be willing to change it,” he added, speaking on the sidelines of a conference at the French central bank.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas

