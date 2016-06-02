Fed to change stress tests, raising big banks' capital: Tarullo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is working to change its stress tests, which would lead to a "significant increase" in capital requirements for the eight largest banks, Fed Governor Dan Tarullo said in an interview on Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

The changes would probably not take place until 2018, Tarullo said, and the Fed would have to formally make a rule to implement them. Tarullo added the Fed would release the results of the recent round of stress tests "late this month."