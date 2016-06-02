FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Fed to change stress tests, raising big banks' capital: Tarullo
June 2, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

Fed to change stress tests, raising big banks' capital: Tarullo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the Federal Reserve in Washington, December 16, 2015.Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is working to change its stress tests, which would lead to a "significant increase" in capital requirements for the eight largest banks, Fed Governor Dan Tarullo said in an interview on Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

The changes would probably not take place until 2018, Tarullo said, and the Fed would have to formally make a rule to implement them. Tarullo added the Fed would release the results of the recent round of stress tests "late this month."

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
