U.S. recovery 'reasonably well grounded': Fed's Tarullo
April 10, 2014 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. recovery 'reasonably well grounded': Fed's Tarullo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economic recovery looks “reasonably well grounded” as it progresses, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday, adding that easy monetary policies have helped it along.

Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, who rarely speaks out about policy, told a dinner forum that while the pace of the recovery from recession has been less than desired, the monetary stimulus has had “demonstrable” positive effects on rate-sensitive sectors such as housing and automobiles.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Eric Walsh

