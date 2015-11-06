Fed's Tarullo urges direct cross-border collaboration on stress tests

(Reuters) - Banking regulators from different countries should work together directly on supervision functions, including stress tests, for global banks, Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Thursday.

“As stress testing becomes an important global financial stability tool, it will be useful to have staff experienced in stress testing at home participating in the stress testing exercises of other jurisdictions,” Tarullo said in prepared remarks at a banking conference in Chicago.

Tarullo did not comment in his remarks on the outlook for the U.S. economy and monetary policy.