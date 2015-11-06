FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Tarullo urges direct cross-border collaboration on stress tests
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 6, 2015 / 2:39 AM / 2 years ago

Fed's Tarullo urges direct cross-border collaboration on stress tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Banking regulators from different countries should work together directly on supervision functions, including stress tests, for global banks, Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Thursday.

“As stress testing becomes an important global financial stability tool, it will be useful to have staff experienced in stress testing at home participating in the stress testing exercises of other jurisdictions,” Tarullo said in prepared remarks at a banking conference in Chicago.

Tarullo did not comment in his remarks on the outlook for the U.S. economy and monetary policy.

Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.