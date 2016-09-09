Fed's Tarullo cautions against raising rates on too-low inflation: CNBC

U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo delivers remarks at the Center for American Progress in Washington, U.S. July 12, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo on Friday repeated his assertion that he wants to see more evidence of a sustained uptick in inflation before raising interest rates, dampening expectations of a rate hike by the U.S. central bank next week.

"As inflation in my view shows that it's picking up in a sustainable way to be a target rather than being below where it's been for most of the last five or six years, then we'd raise rates," Tarullo said in a television interview with CNBC.

"What is optimal right now is to look to see actual evidence that the inflation rate will continue to go up and be sustained at around the target because we've had so many false up and downs in the past," Tarullo added.

However, he did not foreclose the possibility of a rate increase this year.

Tarullo, a permanent voter on the Fed's rate-setting committee, has previously cautioned against another rate hike until inflation reaches the Fed's 2 percent target rate.

Another permanent voter, Fed Governor Lael Brainard, will speak in Chicago on Monday. She has also repeatedly advocated against raising rates too quickly amid sluggish inflation and growth in the U.S. and globally.

The Fed holds its next policy meeting Sept. 20-21.