Fed crafting liquidity disclosure rules for banks: Tarullo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is crafting disclosure rules for banks’ liquidity requirements that could be both qualitative and quantitative, Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Thursday.

“The thinking has been that we should have disclosure, but it would be something more regularized and ... slightly lagged, rather than a real-time disclosure,” he said, adding the Fed would still like to have as much real-time information as possible.

Such rules, now being decided, would help the Fed share with the public findings from its annual review of banks’ liquidity, said Tarullo, the U.S. central bank’s point person on bank regulation.