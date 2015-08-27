TD Securities now sees Fed hiking rates in March 2016

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen attends a news conference after chairing the second day of a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee to set interest rates in Washington June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

NEW YORK (Reuters) - TD Securities analysts pushed out the expected timing on when the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to March 2016 from their earlier forecast of a September lift-off, due to recent global market turmoil.

“While the Fed does not look directly at equity markets when deciding whether to raise rates, the recent China Tantrum has certainly complicated the September rate hike decision,” they wrote in a research note on Thursday, referring to the plunge in Chinese stock prices.