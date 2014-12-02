Fed awards $402 billion of term deposits in test auction

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve awarded $402.153 billion of seven-day term deposits to banks, a record amount, at a test auction held on Monday, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The U.S. central bank allotted them to 97 banks which will receive an interest rate of 0.30 percent.

This was higher than the $334.714 billion in eight-day deposits awarded a week earlier to 90 banks which received an interest rate of 0.29 percent.

The Fed ramped up testing of its term deposit facility after the 2008 financial crisis to help policymakers drain cash from the banking system when they decide to tighten monetary policy.

On Sept. 4, the Fed said it plans to conduct a series of eight TDF operations starting in October. These tests will have an early withdrawal feature in which banks can enter the TDF and pull the money out before the maturity date if they pay a charge.

In the first four operations, there was a $20 billion cap per bank and the interest rate paid on the deposit was set at 0.26 percent. In the next four operations, the interest rate paid will rise “in small steps” but it will not go above 0.30 percent.