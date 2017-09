U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen (L) chats with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew before the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors round table meeting in Sydney, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/William West/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s opening remarks on the U.S. economy as prepared for delivery to the Senate Banking Committee are identical to the prepared testimony she delivered to a House of Representatives panel earlier this month.

Yellen is set to testify to the Senate committee at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT).