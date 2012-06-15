Factbox: The Fed's emergency liquidity toolbox

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve could reach deep into its toolbox to stabilize global financial markets if turmoil ensues after weekend elections in Greece.

The outcome of Sunday’s election could pave the way for Greece to exit the euro zone, a potentially destabilizing event that would compound the debt and bank crisis already brewing in Spain, Italy and elsewhere in the currency union.

To help quell a worsening of Europe’s troubles, including spillover into the United States, the U.S. central bank could dust off some of the extraordinary measures it used to provide liquidity and ease the credit crunch in the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

The Fed and other central banks could also act together if needed to stabilize markets, according to officials from the G20 group of nations, whose leaders meet next week.

It’s unlikely, however, that central banks would cut interest rates collectively, as they did in October 2008 after Lehman Brothers collapsed.

Key financial market measures suggest conditions are far more stable today than they were then, with near-record-low bank-to-bank lending rates and stock volatility as measured by the VIX ‘fear index’ still well below crisis levels.

But there are other tools the Fed may turn to. Here are some of the most likely:

EXTEND, CUT COSTS ON SWAP LINES WITH OTHER CENTRAL BANKS:

The Fed could lower the rate it charges six other top central banks to borrow U.S. dollars for lending to their local banks. It could also extend the term of those dollar-lending agreements, originally put in place during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

The Fed, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan, and Switzerland last November extended their swap line arrangements to February 1, 2013, a move Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart on Monday credited with stabilizing dollar markets. Such coordinated actions, he said, are appropriate “under unusual circumstances.”

The top global central banks could also activate swaps lines with a broader group of central banks, Eaton Vance portfolio manager Eric Stein said. As many as 14 central banks had swap line agreements with the Fed at the height of the financial crisis.

OFFER CHEAPER EMERGENCY LOANS TO U.S. BANKS

The Fed uses the so-called discount window to provide emergency lending to U.S. banks, and could widen that window should a European crisis roil domestic markets. The central bank currently charges 0.75 percent on loans, up from the 0.5 percent nadir in the financial crisis but still below the full 1 percentage point spread between the discount rate and the federal funds rate that prevailed before the financial crisis. Cutting the discount rate would make borrowing cheaper for strained U.S. financial institutions.

Historically, discount window loans were made on an overnight basis, but during the financial crisis the Fed allowed banks to take out emergency loans for up to 90 days. The Fed could again extend the maturity of discount window loans to make such borrowing easier, economists said.

RESTART SOME LIQUIDITY LENDING FACILITIES FROM FINANCIAL CRISIS

A much less likely move would be for the Fed to restart some of the special lending programs for troubled banks that it created during the financial crisis. The programs, most of which have been fully repaid and shut down, were created under Section 13(3) of the Federal Reserve Act, which allows Fed banks to extend credit to companies “in unusual and exigent” conditions.

“If the headwinds we were facing were a significant shock from abroad - and I‘m not expecting a significant shock from abroad - but if that were to happen then the option would be to take more substantial actions, possibly including ... thinking about some of the 13(3) facilities,” Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on May 31. “I‘m not expecting those to occur, and I hope it does not occur.”

Programs from the time included the Term Auction Facility (TAF), Primary Dealer Credit Facility (PDCF) and the Term Securities Lending Facility (TSLF), which allowed a much broader group of financial institutions access to Fed lending than ever before.

Reactivating such programs is less likely than other actions, according to International Strategy and Investment economist Roberto Perli, because legislation passed since the crisis “would require the authorization of the Administration, which the Fed might be reluctant to pursue in order not to look politicized.”