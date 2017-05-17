FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
UBS revises timing of U.S. Fed rate hikes to June, Sept
#Business News
May 17, 2017 / 3:36 PM / 3 months ago

UBS revises timing of U.S. Fed rate hikes to June, Sept

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A police officer keeps watch in front of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, DC, U.S. on October 12, 2016.Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.

They revised their view on the timing of the rate hikes in 2107 on expectations the U.S. central bank would announce changes in the reinvestment of their Treasury and mortgage-backed securities portfolios in December, they wrote in a research note published on Wednesday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

