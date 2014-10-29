Senate hearing planned on tapes of Fed-Goldman meetings

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An influential U.S. senator aims to hold a public hearing after secretly recorded conversations between regulators at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and officials at Goldman Sachs raised questions about a too-cozy relationship.

Sherrod Brown, a Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, has not yet confirmed a date. But “Brown is working to hold a hearing,” a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg.

Portions of the tapes, revealed on a radio report last month, were recorded by former New York Fed bank examiner Carmen Segarra. They depicted a team of Fed regulators apparently shy about pushing Goldman Sachs Group Inc for answers on a transaction with Banco Santander, and for changes to a conflict-of-interest policy.

While the recordings were welcomed by Brown and some other politicians who criticized Fed deference to banks, they alarmed many in the central bank and on Wall Street who thought such conversations were confidential under longstanding supervisory rules meant to encourage a candid relationship.

Reuters has learned that the New York Fed, which is the central bank’s eyes and ears on Wall Street, made a last-ditch effort this summer to keep the tapes under wraps, arguing that such information should be protected as confidential.

Between October 2013 and April of this year, lawyers from the New York Fed battled but failed in court to keep the tapes and other supposedly protected details hidden. And in August they sent a cease and desist letter to Segarra’s lawyer, according to two sources familiar with the letter who are unauthorized to speak about it publicly.

The perception that the Fed and Wall Street are too close still simmers after the central bank failed to identify and stop the risk-taking that led to the 2007-2009 financial crisis. Last month, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, also on the committee, called for November hearings on the “disturbing” issues raised by the tapes.

It was unclear whether Segarra, who unsuccessfully sued the New York Fed for wrongful dismissal, would be called to testify before the Senate committee. Her supervisor at the time, Michael Silva, and New York Fed President William Dudley could also be called.

It was also unclear whether the committee would attempt to subpoena all 46 hours of the recordings.

Hundreds of regulators from the Fed are embedded at banks to monitor for risky behavior. They often make informal requests for information, and federal regulations protect as confidential any material related to examination reports, among other things.

Segarra’s case was dismissed in April.

Last year a judge denied a request by Fed attorneys to seal or redact emails, minutes of meetings, and other evidence submitted by Segarra’s lawyer, court records show. A request to order a ban on the release of any more confidential information was also declined; instead the judge requested that Segarra alert her to any further disclosures.

Finally, after learning the tapes would be aired publicly, New York Fed lawyers sent the cease and desist letter on Aug. 28 to Segarra’s attorney, and copied the judge, according to the two sources. The email to the judge highlighted the request to flag any future disclosures.

But the letter, which implied legal action if the recordings were made public, was ignored.

Segarra’s lawyer, Linda Stengle, said last month that the tapes did not strictly warrant protection as confidential. The Fed has “no grounds for a cease and desist order,” she said.

A representative for Segarra declined to comment on Wednesday, as did the New York Fed.