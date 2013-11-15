FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House expresses confidence in Yellen Fed nomination
November 15, 2013 / 6:51 PM / 4 years ago

White House expresses confidence in Yellen Fed nomination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Janet Yellen, President Barack Obama's nominee to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve, is sworn in to testify at her U.S. Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing in Washington November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday expressed confidence in President Barack Obama’s choice to lead the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, and called on the Senate not to hold up her confirmation.

“We’re very confident that Janet Yellen is absolutely the right candidate for the job,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a briefing. “Her hearing yesterday we felt went very well.”

Carney urged lawmakers not block any of the president’s nominees.

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; editing by Jackie Frank

