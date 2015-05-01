FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Williams: good data before June could support rate hike
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 1, 2015 / 9:39 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Williams: good data before June could support rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ORANGE, Calif. (Reuters) - If U.S. economic data comes in good enough, the Federal Reserve could well hike rates as soon as June, a top Fed official said on Friday.

“I agree with the way my colleague (Cleveland Fed President) Loretta Mester put it,” Williams told reporters after a speech at Chapman University. “Every meeting is on the table.”

The Fed will get two months worth of data, including jobs reports for April and May as well as retail sales data, inflation data and other key metrics, said Williams, who is a voting member this year of the central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

“Really positive data trends, improvement in the labor market, signs that improve the confidence and the expectation that inflation will move back to 2 percent - I mean could imagine that constellation of data coming in, whether before June or meetings right after that too,” Williams said. “But that would require the data to be good.”

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.