Fed's Williams: good data before June could support rate hike

ORANGE, Calif. (Reuters) - If U.S. economic data comes in good enough, the Federal Reserve could well hike rates as soon as June, a top Fed official said on Friday.

“I agree with the way my colleague (Cleveland Fed President) Loretta Mester put it,” Williams told reporters after a speech at Chapman University. “Every meeting is on the table.”

The Fed will get two months worth of data, including jobs reports for April and May as well as retail sales data, inflation data and other key metrics, said Williams, who is a voting member this year of the central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

“Really positive data trends, improvement in the labor market, signs that improve the confidence and the expectation that inflation will move back to 2 percent - I mean could imagine that constellation of data coming in, whether before June or meetings right after that too,” Williams said. “But that would require the data to be good.”