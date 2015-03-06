FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Williams: weakness abroad, strong dollar slowing U.S. growth
#Business News
March 6, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

Fed's Williams: weakness abroad, strong dollar slowing U.S. growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONOLULU (Reuters) - The U.S. economy would probably be growing at closer to a 4-percent annual pace if not for economic weakness abroad that is driving up the value of the dollar versus the euro and the yen, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

“The stronger dollar, all else equal, is a drag on U.S. growth,” San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said, adding that his own forecast for just less than 3-percent growth in the U.S. economy incorporates the drag from the strong dollar.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Kim Coghill

