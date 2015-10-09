FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

October 9, 2015 / 12:48 AM / 2 years ago

Fed's Williams: will get easier for part-timers to find full-time work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SPOKANE, Wash. (Reuters) - Over the next six months more U.S. employers will find it harder to hire workers, allowing people with part-time jobs who really want full-time work to be able to get it, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

The comments, from San Francisco Fed President John Williams, underscore his view that the labor market is tightening, and the Fed should begin to raise rates later this year.

As much as 80 percent of the decline in labor force participation in the U.S. job market is due to demographic and other structural factors rather than to cyclical factors that the Fed can actually affect, he said.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci

