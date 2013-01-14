FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiscal cliff at top of list of Fed economic worries: Williams
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 14, 2013 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

Fiscal cliff at top of list of Fed economic worries: Williams

Ann Saphir

2 Min Read

HALF MOON BAY, California (Reuters) - Worries over whether and how U.S. lawmakers will take the hard steps needed to put the nation on a sustainable fiscal path are top of mind as U.S. central bankers weigh monetary policy, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.

“We make up our little short list, what are the biggest things that keep us up at night,” John Williams, president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, said at a technology-focused conference here. “Generally, Eurpoe and Asia have been two, three, four, somewhere along those lines; right now it’s the fiscal cliff.”

Williams said he is frustrated that lawmakers reached an agreement only on the “easiest” of challenges as they headed off a sweep of tax rises that otherwise would have come into effect this year. Hard and unpopular choices on government spending are still ahead, he said.

Williams also said that while he believes the Fed’s easy monetary policies have been effective in boosting growth, they have not been as effective as otherwise, in large part because credit is too tight for some borrowers and because of various unexpected shocks that have hit the economy.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.