Fed's Williams optimistic on U.S. economic growth

(Reuters) - A top U.S. Federal Reserve official expressed optimism on Wednesday that the U.S. economy will continue to grow at 2.5 percent or more, boosting jobs and pushing down unemployment.

“My basic view is that economy is continuing to grow above trend,” San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said during a question-and-answer session following a speech to students at the University of Seattle.

He predicted unemployment, now at 6.6 percent, will fall over the next few years to more “normal” levels, which he defined as between 5 percent and 6 percent.