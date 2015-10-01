FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Williams says monetary policy is still powerful
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 1, 2015 / 7:53 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Williams says monetary policy is still powerful

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SALT LAKE CITY (Reuters) - U.S. monetary policy is no less powerful than it used to be, but it works in different ways than it used to because global economies are much more interdependent, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

“Monetary policy is still powerful. It’s powerful in different ways. It’s working mostly through capital markets domestically, and it is working internationally in powerful ways through the impact of the exchange rate,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams said after giving a speech here. This is also one of the reasons the Fed has been talking more about foreign developments, he said.

As the Fed assesses the timing for its first rate hike, it will be watching for any “obvious signs” that risks related to slowing global growth have gotten worse, he said.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.