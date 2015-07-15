FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's likelihood of raising rates is sign of U.S. strength: Williams
July 15, 2015 / 10:42 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's likelihood of raising rates is sign of U.S. strength: Williams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, speaks in San Francisco, California March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

PHOENIX (Reuters) - The fact that the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates this year is a sign of U.S. economic strength, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

“The economy has enough strength to survive higher interest rates,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams said at the start of a panel discussion with Phoenix business leaders. The Fed is close to “checking the box” on its full employment goal, he said, and while inflation is still too low, it should be close to the Fed’s 2 percent goal by the end of next year.

“We are likely to start raising interest rates later this year,” Williams said, adding that his rosy assessment of the U.S. economy is “about as optimistic as you ever will hear a Fed person be.”

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler

