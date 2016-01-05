FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Williams says number of rate hikes in 2016 doesn't matter
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 5, 2016 / 12:48 AM / 2 years ago

Fed's Williams says number of rate hikes in 2016 doesn't matter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO(Reuters) - The overall trajectory of U.S. interest-rate increases over several years matters more than the exact number of rate hikes this year, San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Monday.

“If we did fewer in 2016 we’d probably have to do more in 2017,” Williams said. Over several years, he projected the Fed would raise rates to around 3.5 percent.

Williams repeated his view that the economy will probably need between three to five rate hikes this year to meet his forecast of about 2 percent to 2.25 percent economic growth and 4.5 percent unemployment by the end of the year.

He said that while he is not too concerned about asset prices being overly high, the rapid rise in commercial real estate prices does bear careful watching.

Reporting by Ann Saphir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.