Fed should not raise rates when no one is expecting it: Williams

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen passes the frosted windows of the press room as she walks to a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should be communicating well enough about its views of the economy that it will not completely surprise markets when the time comes to raise interest rates, a top U.S. central banker said on Tuesday.

While it is OK if traders are not fully pricing in a rate increase before the fact, “it shouldn’t be the case that no one is expecting a rate increase,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters after a speech here.

The comments suggest that the Fed must do quite a bit of communicating if its officials are to feel comfortable raising rates this year, as Williams says he thinks will be appropriate.

Currently traders of short-term U.S. interest-rate futures are not pricing in a better-than-even chance of a rate hike until next March. Traders see just a 5 percent chance of an October rate hike.