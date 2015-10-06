FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed should not raise rates when no one is expecting it: Williams
October 6, 2015 / 11:27 PM / 2 years ago

Fed should not raise rates when no one is expecting it: Williams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen passes the frosted windows of the press room as she walks to a news conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should be communicating well enough about its views of the economy that it will not completely surprise markets when the time comes to raise interest rates, a top U.S. central banker said on Tuesday.

While it is OK if traders are not fully pricing in a rate increase before the fact, “it shouldn’t be the case that no one is expecting a rate increase,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters after a speech here.

The comments suggest that the Fed must do quite a bit of communicating if its officials are to feel comfortable raising rates this year, as Williams says he thinks will be appropriate.

Currently traders of short-term U.S. interest-rate futures are not pricing in a better-than-even chance of a rate hike until next March. Traders see just a 5 percent chance of an October rate hike.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

