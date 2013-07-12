FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Williams downplays divergence of views among policy-makers
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ben Bernanke
July 12, 2013 / 11:32 PM / in 4 years

Fed's Williams downplays divergence of views among policy-makers

Ann Saphir

2 Min Read

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Divergent views among policymakers at the Federal Reserve is “healthy,” the president of the San Francisco Fed, John Williams, said on Friday, even as he downplayed the importance of the range in Fed official views on when the central bank’s massive bond-buying program should end.

Williams said he fully supports Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke’s road map for ending the $85 billion a month program of bond buying by mid-2014, even though a few months ago Williams said he would want to bring the program to close by the end of the year.

Lower-than-expected inflation helped convince him to make that “small shift” in his policy view, Williams said, adding that exactly when the Fed ends the bond buying program is not as important as making sure the high unemployment rate comes down and undesirably low inflation rises back to the Fed’s 2 percent target.

Minutes of the most recent meeting showed that about half of the Fed’s 19 policymakers wanted quantitative easing to end this year.

Williams is not a voter on Fed policy-setting this year.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.