Fed's Williams: want to be sure of momentum before cutting QE3

John Williams, president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, takes part in a panel discussion titled "U.S. Overview: Is the Recovery Sustainable" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will be looking at data in coming months and into next year to gauge whether the recovery is strong enough to begin withdrawing its massive bond-buying stimulus, a top Fed official said on Friday.

“We are going to keep watching the data, to see whether we are seeing a significant improvement in the labor market, see whether we are seeing self-sustaining momentum in the economy,” John Williams, president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, told a group of bankers and businesspeople in Los Angeles.

Unemployment is still far too high and inflation is lower than the Fed’s 2-percent target, he said.

“We still have a ways to go,” he said, but “we are making progress.” The Fed should not withdraw stimulus until the economy is able to keep growing without it, he said.