Fed's Williams says U.S. labor market has 'a way to go'

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams on Wednesday reiterated his view that the U.S. labor market still has “a way to go” before returning to health, but otherwise did not comment on monetary policy or the economic outlook in prepared remarks to a veterans event in Los Angeles.

Williams is not a voter on the Fed’s policy-setting panel this year, but takes part in the Fed’s regular policy-setting discussions. He is considered a policy centrist with views largely in line with Fed Chair Janet Yellen.