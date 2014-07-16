FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Williams says U.S. labor market has 'a way to go'
July 16, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Williams says U.S. labor market has 'a way to go'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

John Williams, president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, speaks in a panel discussion titled "U.S. Overview: Is the Recovery Sustainable" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams on Wednesday reiterated his view that the U.S. labor market still has “a way to go” before returning to health, but otherwise did not comment on monetary policy or the economic outlook in prepared remarks to a veterans event in Los Angeles.

Williams is not a voter on the Fed’s policy-setting panel this year, but takes part in the Fed’s regular policy-setting discussions. He is considered a policy centrist with views largely in line with Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

Reporting by Ann Saphir

