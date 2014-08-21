Fed's Williams sees first rate hike in middle of 2015: CNBC

(Reuters) - The head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve said on Thursday the U.S. labor market has improved a lot but he held steady his view that the Fed should wait to hike interest rates until the summer of next year.

“A rate hike sometime in the middle of 2015 seems reasonable,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams told network CNBC in an interview from a central bank symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

But he added that “we’re seeing improvements across a broad set of indicators,” including jobs growth and higher numbers of people comfortable enough with the labor market to quit their positions.

That means the first rate hike “really depends on the data,” he said. “If the data really gets stronger it could be a little earlier if the data disappoint it could be a little later.”