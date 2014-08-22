Fed's Williams says wage gains not an inflation worry

(Reuters) - The head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve said on Friday that signs of quicker U.S. wage increases are not making him worry more about inflation.

“I’m not concerned about inflation at all,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams told the Fox Business Network.

He said he was seeing reports of an “uptick” in wage gains. “I think this is all a positive thing,” he said.

Williams, who was in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for a central bank symposium, said he still sees “significant” slack in the U.S. labor market, and that he continues to think the Fed will raise interest rates very gradually, beginning in the middle of next year.