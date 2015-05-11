FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed should not telegraph rate hike, Williams tells CNBC
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 11, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

Fed should not telegraph rate hike, Williams tells CNBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, speaks in San Francisco, California March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should not telegraph ahead of time exactly when it will begin to raise interest rates, a top Fed official said on Monday, putting markets on notice for more volatility in the coming months.

“My personal preference is that we don’t have the most telegraphed policy decisions in history, as we did in 2004,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams said in a CNBC interview. In 2004 the Fed signaled it would raise rates, and then proceeded to do so in a gradual, stepwise fashion. It has not raised rates since 2006, and after the financial crisis slashed them to near zero, where they have stayed for more than six years.

Most Fed officials, including Williams and Fed Chair Janet Yellen, expect the central bank to raise rates sometime this year. Williams on Monday reiterated his view that a rate hike is on the table at every Fed meeting, including one scheduled for next month. A decision, he said, will depend on what the economic data shows.

“You don’t want to make a decision two months or three months in advance,” he said.

Williams acknowledged that giving markets fewer hints on the exact timing of a rate hike could lead to some market swings, especially when important economic data is released.

“In a normal economy there is some volatility in markets, that is just a healthy functioning of markets trying to understand and filter what the data means for policy,” he said. “It’s healthy for the future actions to be uncertain because economic conditions can change.”

Williams reiterated his view that the economy will bounce back this quarter from a weak first quarter, and that the U.S. unemployment rate will drop to 5 percent or below by year’s end, meeting his definition of full employment. He also said he expects that by next year inflation, currently lower than the 2 percent that the Fed sees as healthy, will be moving back up.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.