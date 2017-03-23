SAN FRANCISCO San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said Thursday that the economy is in a good place and that the U.S. central bank should continue to raise interest rates this year as fast as or faster than it has signaled it would.

“Three or even four increases as your total makes sense,” he told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. Most Fed officials see three interest rate hikes, including one made earlier this month, as appropriate in 2017. Williams said that better-than-expected economic data or "maybe news of significant fiscal stimulus" would lead the Fed to raise rates more quickly.

