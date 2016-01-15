Fed's Williams says 'gradual' is key for 2016 rate hikes

John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, speaks during an interview with Reuters in San Francisco, California December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes this year will be “gradual” and will hinge the strength of the economic outlook for 2017 and 2018 rather than daily market swings, a top Fed official said on Friday.

Repeating what has become a mantra for U.S. central bankers in the face of mounting economic headwinds and financial market swoons, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said the Fed is not locked into the four rate hikes most officials expected in December, but will raise rates “three or four or five times” this year depending on economic data.

Meanwhile, he said, he does not watch daily financial market gyrations so much as longer-term trends.

“I feel that things will continue to get better” in the U.S. labor market in 2016, Williams said at an Economic Forecast Conference sponsored by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute.

Inflation, he said, will “gently” rise to the Fed’s 2-percent target over the next couple of years, as long as the price of oil and the dollar stabilizes.

Headwinds to U.S. economic growth from weak growth abroad, as well as lower-than-usual residential construction at home, will make continued relatively low interest rates necessary, Williams said.

“The economy is not running on all cylinders right now,” he said.