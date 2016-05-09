Fed's Williams talks inflation, video games in online Q&A

John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, speaks during an interview with Reuters in San Francisco, California December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - If you ever wondered what an hourlong, online, wide-ranging question and answer session with an influential central banker would look like, wonder no more.

San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams on Monday said the U.S. economy is in good shape and that low inflation is “the biggest issue for central banks today.” He also said he likes playing the video game Dark Souls 3, and noted that Fed Chair Janet Yellen prefers to get to the airport early.

Williams, a centrist policymaker whose views often align with Yellen, trod familiar ground on nearly all his answers on policy questions. These included his explanation of why interest rates are low, his view on whether the banking system is safer than it was before the crisis and his advice to students.

He explained that interest rates are low due to Fed policy but also an aging population and slower productivity growth, and that the banking system is safer than it was before. He said his advice to students is to finish their degree.

Williams also expressed fresh views, including the observation that part of the recent decline in productivity growth reflects a stronger economy. He said there are more new hires and those new employees have not yet figured out how to do their jobs as effectively as the old-timers.

But his most interesting comments centered on his personal observations. Asked what it is like to work with Yellen, who ran the San Francisco Fed before him and whom presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said he would not reappoint, he gushed.

“Beyond being super smart and a terrific policymaker, Janet Yellen is a genuinely nice person. None of the ego you often associate with highly successful people,” he wrote. “She’s always asking people about their lives, how things are going, etc. That said, she is an economists’ economist and loves to talk economics; don’t expect her to talk about sports! On travelling with her: she likes to plan ahead and to get to the airport or wherever way in advance.”

Williams for his part likes to play video games, because they are “super hard, require patience and calm under pressure, and teamwork.”