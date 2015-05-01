FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Williams says inflation has firmed, heading to 2 percent
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 1, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Williams says inflation has firmed, heading to 2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ORANGE, Calif. (Reuters) - U.S. inflation seems to have “firmed,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams said Friday, and hopefully is headed back up to the Fed’s 2-percent target.

The decline in market-based inflation expectations may be more reflective of the decline in oil prices than of a view that inflation is likely to drop, he said at a policy conference at Chapman University.

Market-based inflation expectations are generally bad predictors of future inflation, he said, citing Fed research.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.