Fed's Williams says some upside risks to inflation, need more data

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Tuesday there is some upside risk that inflation could hit the Fed’s target sooner, but more data is needed to make a convincing assessment.
Williams was answering a question at an event hosted by the National University of Singapore.
In a speech earlier, he said recent data reinforce his expectation that inflation is on track to move back to 2 percent over the next two years.
Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kim Coghill