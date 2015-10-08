FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Williams: September U.S. jobs reports had 'positive' news
#Business News
October 8, 2015

Fed's Williams: September U.S. jobs reports had 'positive' news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SPOKANE, Wash. (Reuters) - U.S. government reports last week showing jobs growth had slowed actually contained some “positive” news, including a big decline in the number of part-time workers who really want full time work, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.

Nothing in the report changes the narrative that the U.S. labor market is improving, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters after a speech here. Many economists and investors took the weaker-than-expected report as evidence that the Fed is less likely to raise rates this year than had been widely thought.

Williams said the decision not to raise rates in September was for him a “close call,” with good arguments both in favor of and against a rate hike.

(Adds dropped words in first paragraph)

Reporting by Ann Saphir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
