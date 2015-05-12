Bond market moves make sense given liquidity: Fed's Williams

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Some of the recent volatility in the bond market is due to less liquidity than in the past, and a return to more normal levels of uncertainty makes sense, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

Asked about the two-week selloff in U.S. Treasury markets, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters: ”I think that returning to more normal levels of uncertainty, and volatility that’s consistent with fundamentals, makes sense.

“Some of the volatility we see out there reflects that certain markets, like the bond market, certainly are not as liquid as they used to be,” he added. “So I think that the reaction to some news on certain days gets to be more extreme.”