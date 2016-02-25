Fed's Williams expects low oil prices for a few more years

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World oil prices will likely remain low for a few more years given the supply glut, and it should continue to boost U.S. consumer spending given low gasoline prices, a top Federal Reserve official on Thursday.

“I think we’re probably in for low oil prices for at least a few more years just because the supply and demand is so out of whack,” he said at NYU Stern School of Business.

(This story has been refiled to insert dropped word in the headline)