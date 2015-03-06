FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed will guide markets even after dropping 'patient' phrasing: Williams
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 6, 2015 / 6:44 AM / 3 years ago

Fed will guide markets even after dropping 'patient' phrasing: Williams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONOLULU (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve this month should stop promising to be ‘patient’ on raising rates, but dropping that guidance does not spell the end of the Fed’s forward guidance, a top Fed official said on Thursday

The process of weaning markets from so-called forward guidance on the future path of rates will take some time, and won’t be “cold turkey,” San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams told reporters after a speech here.

Dropping the word “patient” from the Fed statement opens the door to a rate rise in June, but does not lock the Fed into any particular course of action, Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.