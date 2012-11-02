FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Congress must put U.S. back on sustainable fiscal path: Williams
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 2, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

Congress must put U.S. back on sustainable fiscal path: Williams

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

SALT LAKE CITY (Reuters) - The Congress must act to put the United States back on a sustainable fiscal path or risk bond vigilantes betting against U.S. Treasuries, a top Fed official said on Friday.

Critics have accused the Fed of enabling Congress to avoid tough fiscal decisions by pushing interest rates downward, making it easier for the U.S. federal government to borrow.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams told a group of about 200 community leaders here that everyone agrees the current fiscal path is not sustainable, and Congress knows that interest rates will eventually rise.

If Congress does act, he said. “I don’t the bond vigilantes will bet against Treasury bonds.” But if it does not, he said, it could undermine confidence in the U.S. bond market.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Ann Saphir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.