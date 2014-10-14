FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Sustained inflation drop would prompt later Fed rate rise- Williams
October 14, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Exclusive: Sustained inflation drop would prompt later Fed rate rise- Williams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve would consider delaying an interest rate hike if inflation started to sustainably drop away from the U.S. central bank’s 2 percent goal, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said in an interview on Tuesday.

“If I saw a sustained reduction in the trend path of inflation, and wage growth is part of that, then clearly that would argue ... to do more accommodative monetary policy than otherwise,” Williams told Reuters Insider TV.

“That means later liftoff for the (Fed) funds rate ... and potentially a more gradual path for the funds rate, would be my first reaction,” he said.

Reporting by Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Paul Simao

