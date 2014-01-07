FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Williams expects steady, measured cuts to bond buys
January 7, 2014 / 8:42 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Williams expects steady, measured cuts to bond buys

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

John Williams, president and chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, takes part in a panel discussion titled "U.S. Overview: Is the Recovery Sustainable" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

PHOENIX, Arizona (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will make gradual cuts to its massive bond- buying program in coming months as long as the economy continues to improve, and only a significant deviation from those expectations would force it to change tack, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.

“I see us continuing, over the next few meetings, steady measured reductions in the pace of asset purchases,” San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams told reporters after a speech.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish

