Fed's Williams sees no need to delay interest-rate hike

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said Tuesday he personally sees no need to delay raising rates until after the Fed's March meeting, though he said a case could be made for postponing it.

"I personally don’t see any need to delay," Williams told reporters after a speech to the Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce. Raising rates in March rather in June could allow the Fed to do more than the three rate hikes most Fed officials, including him, currently feel are appropriate, he said, adding that he sees some modest upside risks to growth from potential tax cuts under President Donald Trump.