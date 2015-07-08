FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Williams still wants two interest rate hikes by year end
#Business News
July 8, 2015 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Williams still wants two interest rate hikes by year end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should raise interest rates twice by year’s end, a top policymaker said on Wednesday, adding that new economic data since the Fed’s June meeting has not changed that view.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams, a voter this year on U.S. monetary policy, also said he believes that the drop in China’s stock market is not a “main” issue for the U.S. economic outlook, and that his biggest concern over the Greek debt crisis is how financial markets react.

Closer to home, he said he does not expect markets to respond in a “strange or unpredictable” way when the Fed does begin to raise rates, and guessing about the market’s likely reaction is not what is driving the Fed’s policy decisions.

Williams made the remarks to reporters after giving a speech here.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
