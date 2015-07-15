FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 'plausible' timing for first rate hike: Fed's Williams
#Business News
July 15, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

September 'plausible' timing for first rate hike: Fed's Williams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MESA, Ariz. (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve could start raising rates as soon as September and lift them once more before the end of the year, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

“September would be a very plausible time to start liftoff,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters after giving a speech to the Mesa Chamber of Commerce. Inflation in his view is likely to be back up at the Fed’s 2 percent target, with a 50 percent chance of being higher than that, by the end of 2016. And the U.S. economy is likely to be at full employment “well before” that.

The Fed will make decisions on rates at each of its meetings after weighing and discussing the economic data, he said.

“Right now I don’t need to make that decision, we’ll make that decision when we get there.”

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
