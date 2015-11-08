FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Williams: raising interest rates would send positive signal
November 8, 2015 / 4:29 AM / 2 years ago

Fed's Williams: raising interest rates would send positive signal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEMPE, Ariz (Reuters) - Raising U.S. interest rates for the first time in nine years would send a positive signal about the economy, and could even spur some potential homebuyers to take the plunge and buy a house, a top Federal Reserve official said on Saturday.

“I do think if we raise interest rates in the context of an improving economy, a healthy economy, it does send a positive signal,” San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said after a speech in Tempe, Arizona.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Himani Sarkar

