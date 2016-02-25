FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed should gradually raise rates, never mind how many -Williams
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 25, 2016 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

Fed should gradually raise rates, never mind how many -Williams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, speaks during an interview with Reuters in San Francisco, California December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should follow the broad strategy of gradual policy tightening without predicting exactly how many interest rate hikes are necessary, because that will be based on inflation and other economic data, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

“I still think we should be following the same strategy, however many increases or the pace of increases, which will be driven by the data,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters in New York.

“We get caught up too much in should we raise in March or June or not or either... It just makes sense the strategy of gradually raising interest rates,” he added.

“I don’t see anything on the domestic economy that worries me in terms of GDP or employment data that we’ve seen. But the inflation data has been a struggle” given persistently low oil prices, though he added he is not too concerned about falling market-based inflation expectations.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.