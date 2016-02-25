Fed should gradually raise rates, never mind how many -Williams

John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, speaks during an interview with Reuters in San Francisco, California December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should follow the broad strategy of gradual policy tightening without predicting exactly how many interest rate hikes are necessary, because that will be based on inflation and other economic data, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

“I still think we should be following the same strategy, however many increases or the pace of increases, which will be driven by the data,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters in New York.

“We get caught up too much in should we raise in March or June or not or either... It just makes sense the strategy of gradually raising interest rates,” he added.

“I don’t see anything on the domestic economy that worries me in terms of GDP or employment data that we’ve seen. But the inflation data has been a struggle” given persistently low oil prices, though he added he is not too concerned about falling market-based inflation expectations.