#Business News
May 5, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Fed's Williams sees 2-3 rate hikes this year, backs Yellen: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, speaks during an interview with Reuters in San Francisco, California December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - It is reasonable to expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates two or three times this year, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on CNBC on Thursday, adding he fully supported the leadership of Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

In March, he said, Fed policymakers “said two or three rate hikes this year. I think that’s a reasonable view.”

Asked about Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s comment earlier on Thursday that he would likely replace Yellen when her term expires in 2018, Williams said he is “100 percent in full support” of her leadership.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
