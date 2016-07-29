FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Williams sees up to two U.S. rate hikes this year
July 29, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

Fed's Williams sees up to two U.S. rate hikes this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, speaks during an interview with Reuters in San Francisco, California December 18, 2015.Stephen Lam

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (Reuters) - It makes sense to raise interest rates this year, and depending on the economic data the Federal Reserve could tighten policy up to two times, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Friday.

"There is definitely a data stream that could come through in the next couple of months that I would think would be supportive of two rate increases," Williams told reporters. "There's data we could get that wouldn't be supportive of that and it could be supportive of one maybe, or of none."

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

