Fed's Williams says U.S. economy is dynamic, resilient

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is dynamic and resilient, and is not setting up for another financial crisis of the type that former lawmaker Ron Paul has frequently warned about, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams was responding to an audience question about Paul’s warnings about a coming financial crisis, dating from last year and before.

Williams was participating in a panel at an Economic Forecast Conference sponsored by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute.