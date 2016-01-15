FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2016 / 5:52 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Williams says U.S. economy is dynamic, resilient

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is dynamic and resilient, and is not setting up for another financial crisis of the type that former lawmaker Ron Paul has frequently warned about, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams was responding to an audience question about Paul’s warnings about a coming financial crisis, dating from last year and before.

Williams was participating in a panel at an Economic Forecast Conference sponsored by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

